12/13/2021 08:42 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

11:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

12:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in an MOU Signing Ceremony with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

1:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a press availability, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

2:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a Moderated Conversation: Rising to the Pandemic Challenge, at @america Center, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

3:45 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Economic Ministers, In Jakarta, Indonesia.

5:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a Meet and Greet with U.S. Mission Indonesia, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNANDEZ

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS DONALD LU

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

9:00 a.m. Assistant Secretary Medina delivers virtual remarks on the sustainability of the maritime transportation sector under the Decade of the Ocean Initiative, co-hosted by the U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System, the Embassy of Norway, and the Embassy of Denmark, from the Department of State.

SENIOR BUREAU OFFICIAL FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES AND MIGRATION NANCY IZZO JACKSON

10:00 a.m. Senior Bureau Official Jackson delivers the plenary statement for the U.S. delegation at the virtual United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees High-Level Officials Meeting, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

