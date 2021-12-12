(AGENPARL) – dom 12 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
12/11/2021 08:00 PM EST
Office of the Spokesperson
***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
8:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Session with Guest Countries and ASEAN Nations, in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY ON ARRIVAL AND AT TOP)
10:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Session with Guest Countries and ASEAN Nations on Indo-Pacific Infrastructure, Technology, and Shared Security, in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)
