12/11/2021 08:00 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Session with Guest Countries and ASEAN Nations, in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY ON ARRIVAL AND AT TOP)

10:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Session with Guest Countries and ASEAN Nations on Indo-Pacific Infrastructure, Technology, and Shared Security, in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

