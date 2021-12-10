(AGENPARL) – ven 10 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/10/2021 08:15 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

5:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

6:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

1:45 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Swiss Ambassador to the United States Jacques Pitteloud, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Briefing

—————————————————————

