11/30/2021 08:50 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in NATO Session 3: Georgia and Ukraine, in Riga, Latvia.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY NATO)

10:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in NATO Session 4: Afghanistan, in Riga, Latvia.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY NATO)

1:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in NATO Session 5: Western Balkans, in Riga, Latvia.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY NATO)

3:45 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a Press Availability, in Riga, Latvia.

6:35 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, in Stockholm, Sweden.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

7:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken attends the OSCE Welcome Reception, in Stockholm, Sweden.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

7:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a Working Dinner with OSCE Ministers, in Stockholm, Sweden.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

1:30 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman participates in the Biden-Harris Administration’s inaugural National Space Council meeting, hosted by Vice President Harris, at the U.S. Institute of Peace, in Washington, D.C.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE JENKINS

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EAST ASIAN AND PACIFIC AFFAIRS DANIEL J. KRITENBRINK

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA MEDINA

10:15 a.m. Assistant Secretary Medina meets virtually with Director General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature Dr. Bruno Oberle, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

SENIOR BUREAU OFFICIAL FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION NANCY IZZO JACKSON

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

