08/08/2021 07:31 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates virtually in the United Nations Security Council Meeting on Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Maritime Security.

10:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets withJapanese National Security Advisor Takeo Akiba, at the Department of State.

1:35 p.m. Secretary Blinken tours the Advanced Fabrication Lab at the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering, in College Park, MD.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland has no public appointments.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

