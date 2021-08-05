(AGENPARL) – gio 05 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/04/2021 08:19 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

7:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates in the Virtual Friends of the Mekong Ministerial.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

2:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMANDeputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEONDeputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE1:30 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

