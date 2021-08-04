(AGENPARL) – mer 04 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/03/2021 08:11 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

7:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken virtually participates in the East Asia Summit Ministerial.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

11:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr., at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this