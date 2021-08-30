(AGENPARL) – lun 30 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/30/2021 01:15 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken hosts a virtual ministerial meeting with key partners on Afghanistan, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

10:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates in President Biden’s meeting on intelligence, security, and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, at the White House.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY WHITE HOUSE)

5:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken delivers remarks on our efforts in Afghanistan since August 14 and the way forward, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

