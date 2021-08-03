(AGENPARL) – mar 03 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/02/2021 08:00 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates in Eid Al-Adha Roundtable, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

2:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

9:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken virtually participates in the U.S.-ASEAN Ministerial.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

2:30 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:30 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

