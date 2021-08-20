(AGENPARL) – ven 20 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/20/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a virtual North Atlantic Council Foreign Ministers Meeting on Afghanistan, from the Department of State.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

10:45 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates in President Biden’s meeting on intelligence, security, and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, at the White House.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY WHITE HOUSE)

1:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken attends President Biden’s remarks on the evacuation of American citizens and their families, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans, at the White House.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY WHITE HOUSE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

3:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

