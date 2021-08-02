(AGENPARL) – lun 02 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/02/2021 08:15 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

2:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken delivers remarks to the press on the announcement of a U.S. Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 Designation for Afghan Nationals, at the Department of State.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

4:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets virtually with the Five Eyes Foreign Ministers, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

8:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates virtually in the Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

The Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price will immediately follow Secretary Blinken’s remarks.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

