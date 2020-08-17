(AGENPARL) – lun 17 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Public Schedule August 17, 2020 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-august-17-2020/ ] 08/16/2020 08:30 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****
*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*
*8:20 a.m.* Secretary Pompeo meets with the Foreign Affairs Policy Board, at the Department of State.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*
DeputySecretary Biegunattends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*
*8:20 a.m. *Under Secretary Hale meets with the Foreign Affairs Policy Board, at the Department of State.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*
Under Secretary Krach attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.
*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FORPOLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER_*
*4:30 p.m*. Assistant Secretary Cooper meets with Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of India Sudhakar Dalela, at the Department of State.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]