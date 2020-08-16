(AGENPARL) – dom 16 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Public Schedule August 16, 2020 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-august-16-2020/ ] 08/16/2020 08:14 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*

Secretary Pompeo is on travel to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-travel-to-the-dominican-republic/ ] for more information.

*10:00 a.m.* Secretary Pompeo attends the Inauguration Ceremony of Luis Abinader as President of Dominican Republic, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

***12:10 p.m.* Secretary Pompeo meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut avusoglu, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*1:00 p.m.* Secretary Pompeo attends Te Deum Mass at the First Cathedral of the Americas, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

***2:35 p.m.* Secretary Pompeo attends an Inauguration lunch for Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.|

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*4:05 p.m.* Secretary Pompeo meets with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

