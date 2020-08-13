PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 13, 2020

(AGENPARL) – gio 13 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*

Secretary Pompeo is on travel to Prague and Pilsen, Czech Republic; Ljubljana, Slovenia; Vienna, Austria; and Warsaw, Poland from August 11-15. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-travel-to-the-czech-republic-slovenia-austria-and-poland/ ] for more information.

*11:20 a.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo meets with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

*12:15 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo and Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar sign a 5G Joint Declaration, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

*12:20 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo and Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar hold a joint press availability, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

*12:45 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo participates in a meeting on energy issues, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

*2:05 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo attends a working lunch with Slovenian President Borut Pahor, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*

DeputySecretary Biegunattends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

*_USAID ACTING ADMININSTRATOR JOHN BARSA_*

*10:00 a.m.* Acting Administrator Barsa participates in a virtual conversation on USAIDs Role in Advancing Religious Liberty hosted by the Religious Freedom Institute.Please clickhere [ https://www.religiousfreedominstitute.org/rfievents/usaids-role-in-advancing-religious-liberty-a-conversation-with-acting-administrator-john-barsa-and-chief-advisor-for-international-religious-freedom-samah-norquist ]for more information.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

Under Secretary Hale has no public appointments.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*

*2:00 p.m.*Under Secretary Krach delivers remarks at the Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact Signing Ceremony with Burkina Faso, in Washington, D.C.

*_PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS JONATHAN MOORE_*

*2:00 p.m.*Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Moore attends a virtual meeting with Center for Strategic and International Studies Senior Americas Program Associate Christina Vollmer Burelli,from the Department of State.

