giovedì, Agosto 13, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 13, 2020

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XCVIII N. 1 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE AND UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA STRENGTHEN CULTURAL PROTECTION…

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE AND UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA STRENGTHEN CULTURAL PROTECTION…

INDIA: CROLLA UNA CHIESA PROTESTANTE IN KERALA A CAUSA DELLE INONDAZIONI

U.S.-AUSTRALIA JOINT COMMISSION MEETING ON SCIENCE AND FRONTIER TECHNOLOGIES DIALOGUE

ELEZIONI IN VENEZUELA. I VESCOVI: L’ASTENSIONE NON è UNA SOLUZIONE

(AGENPARL) – gio 13 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Public Schedule August 13, 2020 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-august-13-2020/ ] 08/12/2020 08:45 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****
*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*
Secretary Pompeo is on travel to Prague and Pilsen, Czech Republic; Ljubljana, Slovenia; Vienna, Austria; and Warsaw, Poland from August 11-15. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-travel-to-the-czech-republic-slovenia-austria-and-poland/ ] for more information.
*11:20 a.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo meets with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*
*12:15 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo and Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar sign a 5G Joint Declaration, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*
*12:20 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo and Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar hold a joint press availability, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*
*12:45 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo participates in a meeting on energy issues, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*
*2:05 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo attends a working lunch with Slovenian President Borut Pahor, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*
DeputySecretary Biegunattends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.
*_USAID ACTING ADMININSTRATOR JOHN BARSA_*
*10:00 a.m.* Acting Administrator Barsa participates in a virtual conversation on USAIDs Role in Advancing Religious Liberty hosted by the Religious Freedom Institute.Please clickhere [ https://www.religiousfreedominstitute.org/rfievents/usaids-role-in-advancing-religious-liberty-a-conversation-with-acting-administrator-john-barsa-and-chief-advisor-for-international-religious-freedom-samah-norquist ]for more information.
*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*
Under Secretary Hale has no public appointments.
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*
*2:00 p.m.*Under Secretary Krach delivers remarks at the Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact Signing Ceremony with Burkina Faso, in Washington, D.C.
*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*
*_PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS JONATHAN MOORE_*
*2:00 p.m.*Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Moore attends a virtual meeting with Center for Strategic and International Studies Senior Americas Program Associate Christina Vollmer Burelli,from the Department of State.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

