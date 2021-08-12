(AGENPARL) – gio 12 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/11/2021 09:08 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKENSecretary Blinken has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN2:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with People’s Republic of China Appointed Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEONDeputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULANDUnder Secretary Nuland has no public appointments.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

