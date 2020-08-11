PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 11, 2020

(AGENPARL) – mar 11 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*

Secretary Pompeo is on travel to Prague and Pilsen, Czech Republic; Ljubljana, Slovenia; Vienna, Austria; and Warsaw, Poland from August 11-15. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-travel-to-the-czech-republic-slovenia-austria-and-poland/ ] for more information.

*4:05 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo visits the Patton Museum commemoratingthe U.S. Role in Liberating Czechoslovakia, in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

*4:30 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo delivers remarks at the Thank You America Memorial, in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

*5:20 p.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo attends a Working Dinner with Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*

*2:00 p.m.* Deputy SecretaryBiegunhosts a virtual event to highlight the new progress and partnerships of the Womens Global Development and Prosperity Initiative with Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, National Security Advisor Robert OBrien, USAID Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick, and Ambassador-at-Large for Global Womens Issues, Kelley E. Currie, at the Department of State. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-of-state-stephen-e-biegun-to-host-womens-global-development-and-prosperity-virtual-event/ ] for more information.

“This event will be live streamed on “”www.state.gov” [ http://www.state.gov ]”. ”

*_USAID ACTING ADMININSTRATOR JOHN BARSA_*

Acting Administrator Barsa is on travel to Beirut, Lebanon. Please click here [ https://www.usaid.gov/news-information/press-releases/aug-9-2020-acting-administrator-john-barsa-travels-beirut-lebanon ] for more information.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

*8:15 a.m.* Under Secretary Hale leads the U.S. delegation for virtual consultations with Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*

Under Secretary Krach attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

*_AMBASSADOR-AT-LARGE FOR GLOBAL WOMENS ISSUES KELLEY E. CURRIE_*

*2:00 p.m.* Ambassador Currie participates in a virtual event to highlight the new progress and partnerships of the Womens Global Development and Prosperity Initiative with Deputy Secretary Biegun, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, National Security Advisor Robert OBrien, and USAID Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick, at the Department of State. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-of-state-stephen-e-biegun-to-host-womens-global-development-and-prosperity-virtual-event/ ] for more information.

