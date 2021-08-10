(AGENPARL) – mar 10 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/09/2021 08:00 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

10:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary McKeon meets with UK Ambassador to the United States Karen Pierce, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland has no public appointments.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

