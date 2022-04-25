(AGENPARL) – lun 25 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/25/2022 04:37 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken is on travel to Poland and Ukraine from April 23-25, 2022.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNÁNDEZ

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS YAEL LEMPERT

