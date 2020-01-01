mercoledì, Aprile 15, 2020
Breaking News

FRANCESCO, SAN KAROL E LA DIVINA MISERICORDIA: PER CHI SOFFRE “IN QUESTO…

PIAZZA PIENA E PIAZZA VUOTA

MES, DI MAIO: MAGGIORANZA GIOCHI DA SQUADRA

MINISTER KORčOK: WE ARE NOT INDIFFERENT TO THE SITUATION IN ITALY

FISCAL POLICY PROVIDES LIFELINES TO PEOPLE, ECONOMIES

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1766 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2434 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

Agenparl

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 14, 2020

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – mar 14 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Public Schedule April 14, 2020 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-april-14-2020/ ] 04/13/2020 08:11 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
* ***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****
*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*
Secretary Pompeo attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.
*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*
Deputy Secretary Biegun attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*
Under Secretary Hale attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.
*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*
Under Secretary Krach attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State
*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS MARIE ROYCE_*
*1:00 p.m. *Assistant Secretary Royce delivers remarks virtually at the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board meeting.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More