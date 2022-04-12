(AGENPARL) – mar 12 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/11/2022 09:12 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

11:15 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Department of State.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

1:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken delivers remarks to the press on the release of the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at the Department of State.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

Preset time for video cameras is 1:00 p.m. from the 23rd Street entrance lobby. Final access time for writers and still photographers is 1:15 p.m. from the 23rd Street entrance lobby.

3:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo at the Department of State.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

4:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar deliver remarks and participate in a conversation with Howard University students, faculty, and leadership as part of the U.S.-India Higher Education Discussion in Washington, D.C.

(POOLED IN-PERSON PRESS COVERAGE)

5:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with students from Howard University for a discussion and question and answer session in Washington, D.C.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

3:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION JULIETA VALLS NOYES

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR DEMOCRACY, HUMAN RIGHTS, AND LABOR LISA PETERSON

1:30 p.m. Assistant Secretary Peterson joins Secretary Blinken for remarks to the press on the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at the Department of State.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS LEE SATTERFIELD

4:30 p.m. Assistant Secretary Satterfield joins Secretary Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for remarks and a conversation with Howard University students, faculty, and leadership as part of the U.S.-India Higher Education Discussion in Washington, D.C.

(POOLED IN-PERSON PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

