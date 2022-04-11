(AGENPARL) – lun 11 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/10/2022 09:19 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

9:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

2:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh participate in the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the Department of State.

4:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh attend a Space Situational Awareness Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

4:45 p.m. Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh at the Department of State.

6:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken hosts a working dinner with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

10:30 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

[]11:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary McKeon meets with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

