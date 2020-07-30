PUBLIC SAFETY REVIEW; BUDGET UPDATES; PANDEMIC INSIGHTS

(AGENPARL) – gio 30 luglio 2020 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.

Thursday, July 30, 2020

university affairs

Public safety board co-chairs

Deputy Athletic Director Patrick Dunkley and Psychology Professor Emeritus Claude Steele will head the Community Board on Public Safety.



President updates budget planning process

In a message to the campus community, President Marc Tessier-Lavigne updated Stanford’s budget planning process and its implications for the university workforce.

Pandemic insights

An upside to COVID-19 is that it provides researchers opportunities for advancing our understanding of humans’ impact on the environment.



* Stanford education program pilots a new way to showcase inventions (https://ed.stanford.edu/news/stanford-education-program-pilots-new-way-showcase-inventions) (Graduate School of Education)

STANFORD TALISMAN (https://news.stanford.edu/thedish/) helps the San Francisco Giants celebrate their home opener with an inspiring version of “Life Every Voice and Sing.”

* Stanford Online staff discount (https://scpd.stanford.edu/stanford-staff) : Enhance your skills and expand your knowledge this summer by taking a course via Stanford Online. Staff are eligible for a 50 percent discount on more than 40 STAP-eligible courses. Enroll now (https://scpd.stanford.edu/stanford-staff) .

* President and provost (https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=7d302bcbe0&e=b35bcad090) : Join President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell for a conversation with the Stanford community on Monday, Aug. 3, at noon. The president and provost will provide an update on the university’s planning and answer questions from the community.