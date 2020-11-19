giovedì, Novembre 19, 2020
PUBLIC SAFETY BOARD; TEXTBOOK BIAS; VALUABLE WASTE

Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.
Thursday, November 19, 2020
** University affairs (https://news.stanford.edu/section/university-affairs/)
** Community Board on Public Safety members named (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/11/19/community-board-public-safety-works-address-issues-safety-stanford/)
The Community Board on Public Safety meets for the first time on Nov. 24. Chairs Patrick Dunkley, deputy athletic director, and Claude Steele, professor emeritus of psychology, hope to produce recommendations by May 2021.
** social sciences (https://news.stanford.edu/section/social-sciences/)
** Whose history do we tell? (https://hai.stanford.edu/blog/whose-history-ai-uncovers-who-gets-attention-high-school-textbooks)
Using machine learning, researchers reveal how much more attention some textbooks pay to white men than to Blacks, ethnic minorities and women.
https://hai.stanford.edu/blog/whose-history-ai-uncovers-who-gets-attention-high-school-textbooks
** science & technology (https://news.stanford.edu/section/science-technology/)
** Valuable waste (https://water.stanford.edu/valuable-waste)
On World Toilet Day, researchers exploring the economic, environmental and health uses of human waste note that what we flush is worth a lot.
https://water.stanford.edu/valuable-waste
Other Stanford news
* A message on diversity training (https://provost.stanford.edu/2020/11/18/a-message-on-diversity-training/) (Provost Persis Drell)
* How new hospital benefited patients, staff in pandemic year (https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2020/11/how-new-hospital-benefited-patients-and-staff-in-pandemic-year.html) (Stanford Medicine)
https://cardinalatwork.stanford.edu/engage/volunteer/cardinal-work-cares/2020-cardinal-work-cares https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeX8Dd53bv7HpAwrt_-dhCD-oIRYm_m2rENgaO2_lkA_dk32w/viewform
Announcements
* Virtual Yappy Hour (https://redwoodcity.stanford.edu/events/virtual-yappy-hour) : Relax and unwind by virtually cuddling with some furry friends from the Pets in Need animal shelter. Tune in on Friday, Nov. 20, at noon to de-stress after a long week as you head into the weekend. Learn more (https://redwoodcity.stanford.edu/events/virtual-yappy-hour) .

