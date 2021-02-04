(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 04 febbraio 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR POSITIONS FILLED UNDER DIRECT HIRE AUTHORITY (DHA) FOR:

Certain Competitive Service Positions covered by Section 9905

Opening and Closing Dates: 02/02/2021 – 02/08/2021

Position Title: Supervisory Interdisciplinary Engineer

Series/Grade: GS-0810-0830-0850-12

Full Performance Level: GS-12

Duty Location: Official Duty Station is the Ensley Engineer Yard, position requires TDY travel and mandatory overtime.

Salary Range: $77,448 – $100,739

Work Schedule: Full-Time

Appointment Type: Permanent

Travel Requirement: Temporary Duty Travel is approximately 20% of the time

Who May Apply: U.S. Citizens

Responsibilities/Duties: Serves as an assistant Chief, Revetment Section, who is responsible for the supervision and direction of the MVM revetment operations program. Is responsible for the overall organization and supervision of field parties to accomplish the indicated operations, and a coordination of operations between field parties resulting in completion of construction according to the established work schedule. Construction could involve numerous revetment sites extending over approximately 1,000 miles of Mississippi River, 3 field units (bank grading, mat loading, clearing & snagging), government owned & contract towboats & repairs performed for various hired labor projects. Extensive travel is required.

Basic Education Requirement for Engineer:

A. Degree: Bachelor’s degree (or higher degree) in engineering. To be acceptable, the program must: (1) lead to a bachelor’s degree (or higher degree) in a school of engineering with at least one program accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET); OR (2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics.

OR

B. Combination of Education and Experience: College-level education, training, and/or technical experience that furnished (1) a thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying engineering, and (2) a good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their applications to one of the branches of engineering. The adequacy of such background must be demonstrated by one of the following:

1. Professional registration or licensure – Current registration as an Engineer Intern (EI), Engineer in Training (EIT), or licensure as a Professional Engineer (PE) by any State, the District of Columbia, Guam, or Puerto Rico. Absent other means of qualifying under this standard, those applicants who achieved such registration by means other than written test (e.g., State grandfather or eminence provisions) are eligible only for positions that are within or closely related to the specialty field of their registration. For example, an applicant who attains registration through a State Board’s eminence provision as a manufacturing engineer typically would be rated eligible only for manufacturing engineering positions.

2. Written Test – Evidence of having successfully passed the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) examination, or any other written test required for professional registration, by an engineering licensure board in the various States, the District of Columbia, Guam, or Puerto Rico.

3. Specified academic courses – Successful completion of at least 60 semester hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences and that included the courses specified in A above. The courses must be fully acceptable toward meeting the requirements of an engineering program.

4. Related curriculum – Successful completion of a curriculum leading to a bachelor’s degree in an appropriate scientific field, e.g., engineering technology, physics, chemistry, architecture, computer science, mathematics, hydrology, or geology, may be accepted in lieu of a degree in engineering, provided the applicant has had at least 1 year of professional engineering experience acquired under professional engineering supervision and guidance. Ordinarily there should be either an established plan of intensive training to develop professional engineering competence, or several years of prior professional engineering-type experience, e.g., in interdisciplinary positions.

Schedule: During the Revetment season, typically June through December, the Revetment units travel in various locations along the Mississippi River. This position is subject to traveling to assist in the management of these units. The wage grade employees work 12 work days on & have 2 days off. Employees will be on TDY & will lodge in hotels within the vicinity of the work area. This position works a 5-day/8-hour regular schedule with overtime. Can be assigned to help manage Hired Labor projects.

Conditions of Employment:

• Must meet suitability for Federal employment

• Will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship

• Male applicants born after December 31, 1959 must complete a Pre-employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration

• Personnel security investigation required

• Reasonable accommodation is available to qualified employees with disabilities

• This is an Army Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Workforce position. Selectees must meet position requirements for certification at Level II in the Acquisition Career Field Facilities Engineering within 24 months of entrance on duty

• One year supervisory probationary period may be required.

• Two year probationary period is required.

How to Apply:

1) Via Email: to: <a and copy <a

2) Please ensure your email has the following subject line: Direct Hire of Supervisory Civil Engineer, Revetment Branch, GS-0810-0830-0850-12

3) Application packages will be accepted through 11:59pm CT on 2/8/2021

Application packages that are received after the closing date, or do not contain resume & license will not be considered.

Disclaimer: You are about to provide person data. By completing this online application, you are authorizing the US Army Engineer Memphis District to use this data in the recruiting, application, and selection process

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2491704/public-notice-for-positions-filled-under-direct-hire-authority-dha/