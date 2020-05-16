PUBLIC HEALTH THREAT LANDSCAPE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 16 maggio 2020 Source: Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Security and Defense. Published: 2/20/2020.

This 50-minute presentation discusses the COVID-19 outbreak and the status of U.S. preparedness to combat the virus. The speaker explores the broader public health risk environment and identifies additional threats, both natural and man-made, and the changes in U.S. policies and practices necessary to mitigate the risks.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22229