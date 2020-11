(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, mer 18 novembre 2020

CHICAGO – With a new wave of COVID-19 surging across the state of Illinois, the Midwest and the nation, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced additional COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will take effect in every region across the state in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=22356