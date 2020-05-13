mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
PUBLIC HEALTH CONSIDERATIONS: SEROLOGIC TESTING FOR COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 13 maggio 2020 Source: Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL). Published: 5/7/2020.
This six-page document, published with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, provides an overview of COVID-19 serologic methods, and discusses current test availability, considerations when selecting an assay for seroprevalence studies, considerations for test result interpretation, and additional considerations and outstanding research needs.
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22166

