PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES 221 ADDITIONAL POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN DELAWARE; ONE NEW DEATH

SMYRNA (July 2, 2020) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing 221 additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as well as one additional fatality related to COVID-19, as of 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020. In addition, 67 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, 16 of whom are critically ill.

While the total cumulative number of positive cases has increased by 221 between yesterday and today, it is important to note that not all of these cases represent new infections reported yesterday. According to data entered as of 6 p.m., Wednesday, 160 new positive cases were reported to DPH on July 1. The remaining 61 positive cases are from test results reported on prior days, the majority of which were reported over the weekend, but were hung up as DPH transitioned to a new data system. As a reminder, members of the media and the general public are highly encouraged to use the data on the My Healthy Community dashboard for the most accurate data trends based on the date cases are reported to DPH.

In addition, DPH is making the public aware that the Division of Public Health COVID-19 Call Center will be closed Friday, July 3, 2020, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. The 2-1-1 Call Center will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at

A total of 510 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 270 were females and 240 were males. A total of 245 individuals were from New Castle County, 90 were from Kent County, and 175 were from Sussex County.

The most recent death announced today involved a 67-year-old female long-term care resident of New Castle County who had underlying health conditions.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, include:

11,731 total positive cases

New Castle County cases: 5,183

Kent County cases: 1,716

Sussex County cases: 4,779

Unknown County: 53

Females: 6,468; Males: 5,244; Unknown: 19

Age range: 0 to 104

Currently hospitalized: 67; Critically ill:16 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

Delawareans recovered: 6,678

103,187 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Note: As the Division of Public Health works to stand up Delaware’s new contact tracing program, DPH will transition to a different data surveillance system. During this transition, DPH may not be able to provide updated data on the total number of recovered individuals. This information will be updated for reporting purposes as soon as possible.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/. Please note for saliva-based testing events that while long-term care facilities are listed on the Curative registration site, they are not community-based testing sites. The long-term care facility registrations are not open to the public nor to family members of long-term care residents.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite) have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to:

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.