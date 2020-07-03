PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES 192 ADDITIONAL POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN DELAWARE; 2 NEW DEATHS

SMYRNA (July 3, 2020) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing 192 additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as well as two additional fatalities related to COVID-19, as of 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020. In addition, 57 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, 13 of whom are critically ill.

While the total cumulative number of positive cases has increased by 192 between yesterday and today, 159 new positive cases were reported to DPH on July 2. The remaining 33 positive cases are from test results reported on prior days, but processed by DPH on July 2. As a reminder, members of the media and the general public are highly encouraged to use the data on the My Healthy Community dashboard for the most accurate data trends based on the date cases are reported to DPH.

A total of 512 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 271 were females and 241 were males. A total of 245 individuals were from New Castle County, 92 were from Kent County, and 175 were from Sussex County.

The most recent deaths announced today ranged in age from 66 to 80. One individual was female, and one was male. Both individuals were long-term care residents of Kent County who had underlying health conditions.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Thursday, July 2, include:

11,923 total positive cases

New Castle County cases: 5,277

Kent County cases: 1,730

Sussex County cases: 4,847

Unknown County: 69

Females: 6,570; Males: 5,334; Unknown: 19

Age range: 0 to 104

Currently hospitalized: 57; Critically ill:13 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

Delawareans recovered: 6,692

106,420 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Note: As the Division of Public Health works to stand up Delaware’s new contact tracing program, DPH will transition to a different data surveillance system. During this transition, DPH may not be able to provide updated data on the total number of recovered individuals. This information will be updated for reporting purposes as soon as possible.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

Long-term Care Statistics

Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday. There have been a total of 1,154 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 334 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19. The total number of cases among long-care residents has decreased since last week as a result of removing duplicate records from the data surveillance system.

Due to the transition to a new data system, DPH is not able to provide an update on the total number of positive cases and deaths among staff members of Delaware long-term care facilities at this time. DPH will provide an update on this information as soon as possible.

The locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities are:

Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)

Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (17)

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (31)

Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe WHAT CITY (2)

Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown (10)

Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover (6)

Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (4)

Cadia Healthcare North Wilmington/Silverside, Wilmington (3)

Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (9)

Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (4)

Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (19)

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (39)

Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)

Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (13)

ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (16)

Methodist Country House, Wilmington (3)

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (34)

Millcroft, Newark (2)

New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (9)

Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (11)

Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (24)

Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (24)

Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (4)

Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)

Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2)

Westminster Village, Dover (7)

Six other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/. Please note for saliva-based testing events that while long-term care facilities are listed on the Curative registration site, they are not community-based testing sites. The long-term care facility registrations are not open to the public nor to family members of long-term care residents.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite) have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,Friday, July 3); 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to:

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.