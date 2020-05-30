PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES 186 ADDITIONAL COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES AMONG DELAWAREANS; 5 NEW DEATHS

SMYRNA (May 30, 2020) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing five additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is providing an update on the number of positive cases and recovered individuals. All data reported through the daily updates are based on data received as of 6:00 p.m. the previous day.

Health care systems and hospitals continue to schedule testing at their free standing sites. Information regarding the free-standing testing sites, as well as additional community testing sites as they are scheduled, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.

DPH is sharing information regarding the following upcoming community testing events:

The State will conduct a saliva-based testing event on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Beacon Middle School, 19483 John J Williams Highway, Lewes. People are strongly encouraged to pre-register at delaware.curativeinc.com to reserve your place and reduce wait time for this viral test. Limited on-site registration will be available. Individuals are asked not to eat, drink, or brush your teeth for 20 minutes prior to taking the test.

In total, 361 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 190 were females and 171 were males. A total of 166 individuals were from New Castle County, 63 were from Kent County, and 132 were from Sussex County.

The most recent deaths announced today ranged in age from 60 to 80. Three of the individuals were female and two were male. Three were New Castle County residents, one was a Kent County resident, and one was a Sussex County resident. All five individuals had underlying health conditions and three were residents of long-term care facilities.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Friday, May 29, include:

• 9,422 total positive cases

• New Castle County cases: 3,723

• Kent County cases: 1,432

• Sussex County cases: 4,215

• Unknown County: 52

• Females: 5,176; Males: 4,203; Unknown: 43

• Age range: 0 to 103

• Currently hospitalized: 174; Critically ill: 32 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

• Delawareans recovered: 5,205

• 49,907 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite) have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Individuals who have complaints about out-of-state individuals violating the Governor’s State of Emergency Order, or violating the public gathering restrictions, should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: <a Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to <a

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, or email <a Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at <a Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: <a

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: <a or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.