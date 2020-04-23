PUBLIC FINANCES: KEY ECONOMIC INDICATORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, gio 23 aprile 2020

March 2020’s provisional government borrowing and debt figures have been published. The ONS say that the effect of coronavirus on the data is relatively limited for two reasons. First, public health measures were only introduced in the latter part of the month. Second, because of the way the provisional data is produced – which includes using forecasts from 11 March 2020 – the effect of the coronavirus public health measures are not yet clear in the data. The data are likely to be revised upwards in the coming months.

The above said, borrowing in March 2020 was £3.1 billion, £3.9 billion more than in March 2019. Borrowing in 2019/20 was £48.7 billion, £9.3 billion more than in 2018/19. This is the first provisional estimate for the financial year and is likely to be revised higher.

The Library briefing Coronavirus: Effect on the economy and public finances looks at the effect of coronavirus on the public finances.

Definitions and notes

The ONS’s figures for 2018/19 and 2019/20 are provisional: they’re not final figures and may be revised as provisional data are replaced with final audited data.

Net borrowing – often described as the deficit – is the difference between what the government spends and what it receives in taxes over a particular time period.

Net debt is the total amount that the public sector owes – it is largely the stock of past borrowing.

All figures exclude public sector banks.

Fonte/Source: https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/sn02812/