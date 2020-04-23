giovedì, Aprile 23, 2020
Breaking News

UK GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES FLIGHT FOR BRITISH TRAVELLERS STRANDED IN FIJI

EUROPA, DI MAIO: RAGGIUNTO PRIMO IMPORTANTE RISULTATO IL RECOVERY FUND, ORA LAVORARE…

EUROPA, MERKEL: SI A RECOVERY FUND, GERMANIA STA BENE SOLO SE EUROPA…

EUROPA, SALVINI: APPROVATO IL MES, UNA DRAMMATICA IPOTECA SUL FUTURO DELL’ITALIA E…

CS_SCUOLA. QUESTIONARI SU OPINIONI STUDENTI? MINISTERO SI DISSOCIA

EUROPA, CONTE: COMMISSIONE LAVORERA’ IN QUESTI GIORNI PER PRESENTARE GIA’ IL PROSSIMO…

RAI: CARRARA (FI), DA GIARRUSSO SOLO FANGO E NESSUNA IDEA

EUROPA, CONFERENZA STAMPA DI GIUSEPPE CONTE ALLE 20,15

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: L’AMMONTARE DEL RECOVERY FUND DOVREBBE ESSERE PARI A 1.500 MLD

CORONAVIRUS, BORRELLI: NO A SPECULAZIONI SU MASCHERINE

Agenparl

PUBLIC FINANCES: KEY ECONOMIC INDICATORS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, gio 23 aprile 2020

March 2020’s provisional government borrowing and debt figures have been published. The ONS say that the effect of coronavirus on the data is relatively limited for two reasons. First, public health measures were only introduced in the latter part of the month. Second, because of the way the provisional data is produced – which includes using forecasts from 11 March 2020 – the effect of the coronavirus public health measures are not yet clear in the data. The data are likely to be revised upwards in the coming months.

The above said, borrowing in March 2020 was £3.1 billion, £3.9 billion more than in March 2019. Borrowing in 2019/20 was £48.7 billion, £9.3 billion more than in 2018/19. This is the first provisional estimate for the financial year and is likely to be revised higher.

The Library briefing Coronavirus: Effect on the economy and public finances looks at the effect of coronavirus on the public finances.

Public sector net borrowing, % GDP

Public sector net debt, % GDP

Definitions and notes

The ONS’s figures for 2018/19 and 2019/20 are provisional: they’re not final figures and may be revised as provisional data are replaced with final audited data.

Net borrowing – often described as the deficit – is the difference between what the government spends and what it receives in taxes over a particular time period.

Net debt is the total amount that the public sector owes – it is largely the stock of past borrowing.

All figures exclude public sector banks.

Fonte/Source: https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/sn02812/

Post collegati

PUBLIC FINANCES: KEY ECONOMIC INDICATORS

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): GET SUPPORT IF YOU’RE A MIGRANT LIVING IN THE UK

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: THE EU AND 21 OTHER WTO MEMBERS PLEDGE TO ENSURE WELL-FUNCTIONING GLOBAL FOOD SUPPLY CHAINS

Redazione

ST PETERSBURG UNIVERSITY EXPERT: HIGH FERRITIN LEVELS MAY INDICATE SEVERE COVID-19

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: PAY NO IMPORT DUTY AND VAT ON MEDICAL SUPPLIES, EQUIPMENT AND PROTECTIVE GARMENTS (COVID-19)

Redazione

23 APR 2020 – COVID19 E SITUAZIONE A FIRENZE: NON VA TUTTO BENE. PROPOSTE PER NUOVE RISORSE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More