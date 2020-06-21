(AGENPARL) – dom 21 giugno 2020 PUBLIC NOTICE

21 June 2020

Public counters to reopen across Isle of Man Government

A number of public counters will reopen tomorrow (Monday), with hours in many cases reduced as officers continue to support the community in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Income Tax

Government Office, Buck’s Road, Douglas: Monday to Friday 9.30am-2.30pm

Income Tax officers will be available to assist with calls and making appointments during normal office hours. Customers are encouraged to contact the division by phone to make an appointment in advance wherever possible.

Email:

Call: 685400

Website: www.gov.im/incometax

Social Security

Markwell House, Market Street, Douglas: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9am-1pm

Ramsey Town Hall: Tuesday 9am-1pm and 1.45pm-4.30pm

Call: 685656

Website: www.gov.im/socialsecurity

Job Centre

Nivison House, Douglas, will not be re-opening to the public and the Job Centre will be relocating to Markwell House with immediate effect.

Employment support will continue to be provided over the phone, by email and video conferencing apps.

Face-to-face support will be provided at Markwell House and Ramsey Town Hall by appointment.

Customers should contact the Advisory Team by phone for information and guidance or to make appointments.

Call: 687019

Website: gov.im/categories/working-in-the-isle-of-man/the-jobcentre/

Customs and Excise

Custom House, North Quay, Douglas: Monday to Friday 8.30am-4.30pm

Call: 648100

Website: gov.im/customs

Rates

1st Floor, Government Office, Buck’s Road, Douglas: Monday to Friday 9.30am-2.30pm

Rates payments can be made online or via a bank or post office or by posting a cheque. If there is a specific query which means that alternative payment means are not practical then customers can come to the 1st Floor of Central Government Offices and ring the doorbell to the rates section. Cash payments are not currently accepted and with long wait times anticipated in the last week before the end of the discount period people are encouraged to pay remotely wherever possible.

Telephone: 685661

Website: gov.im/categories/tax-vat-and-your-money/rates/

Public counters at other Government office and buildings will also reopen from Monday. Members of the public who wish to visit should call in advance to check opening times.

For enquiries of any type, please call the Community Support and Information Line on 686262 where the team will do their best to help.

