PUBLIC ADVISORY ON FAKE FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS

(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), dom 07 giugno 2020

The University of the Philippines System has received reports that fake or dummy Facebook accounts have been created for UP students and alumni. We urge the members of the UP community to check their names and accounts and to make the proper report to the Data Protection Officer of Facebook. [How to report an account for impersonation]

Rest assured that the UP System Data Protection Officer has reached out to the Philippine National Privacy Commission to help students and alumni report fake or dummy accounts in their name to the DPO of Facebook.

Fonte/Source: https://www.up.edu.ph/fake-facebook-accounts/

