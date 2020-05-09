PSNS & IMF COMPLETES WORK ON USS RONALD REAGAN

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 09 maggio 2020

YOKOSUKA, Japan —

Overcoming the challenges of meeting the mission during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility successfully completed a maintenance availability for USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in Yokosuka, Japan May 6.

The selected restricted availability required over 98,000 man-hours and five months to complete. The project team included team members and contractors from PSNS & IMF, PSNS & IMF Detachment Yokosuka, Ship Repair Facility and Japan’s Regional Maintenance Center, as well as ship’s force. Major accomplishments include repairs to the ship’s electrical, mechanical and fluid systems, as well as the modernization of combat systems and aviation structures onboard the carrier.

Completing these tasks in light of COVID-19 restrictions required teamwork, ingenuity and selflessness.

“Our primary concern in finishing this availability was to ensure everyone’s safety while still accomplishing our mission,” said Project Superintendent Monte Levin. “When Ronald Reagan arrived at Berth 12 for the start of its availability last December [2019], the world looked very different. Words like social distancing and quarantine were unfamiliar to most of us.”

The project team worked quickly to implement measures in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing, the use of masks, increased cleaning of work areas and the use of flexible or alternative work schedules were just some of the methods used to accomplish this task.

“Even with the major challenges associated with COVID-19, everyone came together to do what was necessary to finish the availability with minimal impact,” said Christopher Hughes, carrier program manager at PSNS & IMF. “From the shipyard, to the ship’s force, to our private-sector maintenance partners, teamwork and willingness to adapt were huge advantages for us.”

Despite these challenges, the project team returned a key asset back to the Fleet on time and ready to operate.

“Completing an availability on time is difficult in the best of circumstances,” said Capt. Dianna Wolfson, PSNS & IMF commander. “The way this team fought through adversity to return an important asset back to the Fleet speaks to their resiliency, professionalism and expertise. I couldn’t be prouder of our team – minimizing the spread to maximize the mission.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/SavedNewsModule/Article/2180261/psns-imf-completes-work-on-uss-ronald-reagan/