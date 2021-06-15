(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Mater. Horiz., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0MH01992E, Communication

Hui Wang, Li Zhang, Zhaohua Miao, Meng Zhang, Hang Liu, Qiong He, Jialing Meng, Long-Ping Wen, Zunfu Ke, Zhengbao Zha, Run Lin, Chaozhao Liang

Ferroptosis, a newly recognized form of non-apoptotic cell death, has recently been introduced for effective cancer therapy. The reported ferroptosis-inducing nanomaterials mainly consisted of metal-based components. Herein, we designed an…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/mh/~3/hEQ4jY3rW5I/D0MH01992E