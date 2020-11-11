PS LEFEBVRE TO MAKE A VIRTUAL CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION ANNOUNCEMENT

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 11 novembre 2020

OTTAWA — Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, will make a climate change adaptation announcement benefiting Indigenous communities. Parliamentary Secretary Lefebvre will also be joined by Mr. Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt.

A media availability will follow.

Date: November 12, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT

Location: This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.

Accredited media are asked to <a to participate.

