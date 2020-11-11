mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
PS LEFEBVRE TO MAKE A VIRTUAL CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION ANNOUNCEMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 11 novembre 2020

OTTAWA — Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, will make a climate change adaptation announcement benefiting Indigenous communities. Parliamentary Secretary Lefebvre will also be joined by Mr. Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt.

A media availability will follow.

Date:                   November 12, 2020

Time:                  2:00 p.m. EDT

 

Location:           This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.
                            Accredited media are asked to <a to participate.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/natural-resources-canada/news/2020/11/ps-lefebvre-to-make-a-virtual-climate-change-adaptation-announcement.html

