PROVINCIAL PARKS AND TOURISM SITES TO HOST NEW ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE PROGRAM

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), mer 12 agosto 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – New Brunswick professional artists are invited to participate in a new artist-in-residence program at provincial parks and tourism sites during the Labour Day weekend.

Launched by the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture, the Fresh AIR Program is intended to provide artists with a location separate from a regular studio or workplace, where they can produce work while engaging with the public.

“Offering artist residencies, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, will help raise the profile of arts and culture in our province,” said Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Bruce Fitch. “Because of COVID-19, artists of all disciplines in New Brunswick have been facing challenges in showcasing and selling their work. This new initiative will be a great opportunity for our professional artists to get valuable exposure and provide New Brunswickers with an opportunity to learn more about the artistic work being done in our province.”

The artist-in-residence initiative will take place from Sept. 5-7 at the following provincial parks and tourism sites:

Hopewell Rocks

New Brunswick Botanical Garden / République Provincial Park

Mount Carleton

Mactaquac

Village Historique Acadien

Eligible artistic disciplines include architecture, craft, dance, literary arts (including spoken word, storytelling, literary performance and literary translation), media arts, multidisciplinary arts, classical and non-classical music, theatre and visual arts. Selected artists will receive $500 per day for up to three days.

More information for professional artists interested in participating in the program is available online.

The artist residencies will be subject to the COVID-19 rules of operation, including physical distancing.

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.08.0437.html