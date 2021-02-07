PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES DELAYED OPENING

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

Provincial government offices across the province will delay opening until noon tomorrow, Feb. 8, due to the significant snow fall and wind that is expected. The situation will be re-evaluated mid-morning and a further update will be provided.

Decisions regarding court operations are made on a case-by-case basis with the Judiciary. Members of the public with matters before the court should check with their lawyer or contact the courthouse to confirm the status of their matter. Contact information for courthouses is available at https://www.courts.ns.ca/Courthouse_Locations/Courthouse_Locations_Map.htm .

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20210207003