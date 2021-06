(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), sab 19 giugno 2021 The upgraded, expanded Victoria High school will be home to new child care spaces, an artificial turf field and dedicated space for the Inter-Cultural Association of Victoria to serve people in the community when it is ready for students in September 2023.

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021EDUC0045-001195