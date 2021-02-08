PROVINCIAL ARCHIVES OF SASKATCHEWAN CELEBRATES ARCHIVES WEEK

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), lun 08 febbraio 2021

The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan commemorates Archives Week 2021 starting February 7. During this special celebration, the Archives is pleased to announce several initiatives, available online and at its new location in Regina.

“Archives Week is a time to celebrate our province’s documented history,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan Jim Reiter said. “There are many ways that archival records are made available for all Saskatchewan citizens to enjoy and learn about our rich history.”

The Archives invites the public to ‘tour’ the Permanent Collection through a video exploration of research spaces and storage areas, available on the Archives’ YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxk8HJl3F7WkYM0MR2KDfWg. Archivists have added additional content on YouTube, including one-of-a-kind historic films, as well as interviews from a Heritage Saskatchewan Living Heritage video project entitled ‘COVID-19 Culture’.

The Archives will also be launching an in-person and virtual display on ‘Winter Sports in Saskatchewan’ during the week. The in-person display is located at the Archives Gallery at the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan, 2440 Broad Street, Regina. The virtual exhibit can be seen at https://saskarchives.com/collections/exhibits/winter-sports.

“We are excited to showcase the Permanent Collection and to share how archivists collect and preserve Saskatchewan’s documentary heritage,” Provincial Archivist Linda McIntyre said. “These events are great ways to experience the history of our province.”

The Archives continues to offer public reference services by appointment, by phone and online, and is pleased to provide services in French upon request. To learn more about the many treasures in the Permanent Collection at the Provincial Archives, visit www.saskarchives.com.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Karen Webb

SaskBuilds and Procurement

Regina

Phone: 306-787-2215

Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2021/february/08/provincial-archives-of-saskatchewan-celebrates-archives-week