Province Seeking Public Feedback on Ontario Place Redevelopment

Input will be critical to support the planning and development of the site

August 30, 2021

TORONTO — As the Ontario government proceeds with the revitalization of Ontario Place into a world-class, year-round destination, the province is launching the next phase of engagement, which will include both an online survey and virtual public information sessions. Starting today, all Ontarians will have the opportunity to share their views on how they would like to experience a redeveloped Ontario Place.

“Ontario Place holds a special place in the hearts and minds of Ontarians for the many family-friendly events and activities that have been enjoyed by millions over the past 50 years,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “That’s why our government is launching a provincewide digital engagement process – we want to hear how Ontarians see themselves using a redeveloped Ontario Place and what features are important to them.”

In addition to the survey, there will be two provincewide virtual public information sessions on October 13 and 27, which will provide additional opportunities for the public to learn about the planned redevelopment and provide input. More information about the virtual sessions, including how to pre-register, is available through Ontario.ca/OntarioPlace.

As the project continues, Mark Saunders, Special Advisor for Ontario Place, will provide strategic, expert advice to the Premier and Minister MacLeod, and support them in discussions with key collaborators, such as the City of Toronto and Indigenous communities, to make this vision a reality and to guide collaboration and future development of the Ontario Place and Exhibition Place sites. The ministry is engaging with Indigenous communities and will continue to seek their input and ensure their rights and interests are respected.

“When Ontario Place opened in 1971, it was designed to reflect all that we, as Ontarians, embodied: our heritage, our diversity, our creativity and our future potential. Now, as we move forward with the redevelopment of the site, the people of Ontario have several upcoming opportunities to share their thoughts and ideas for a modern Ontario Place,” said Minister MacLeod. “A redeveloped Ontario Place will be a true reflection of our diversity and multiculturalism, and will show respect for the rich traditions, cultures and heritage of First Nation, Inuit, and Métis peoples, while at the same time showcasing Ontario as the world in one province. Ensuring the public has the opportunity to participate in that process is critical for making our vision a reality.”

Quick Facts

– The Ontario Place site is a unique waterfront property, made up of approximately 155 acres of land and water, and served as an iconic cultural and tourism destination for all Ontarians between 1971 and 2012.

– In fall 2021, public consultations will begin on various technical aspects of the redevelopment project, including the site-wide Class Environmental Assessment, heritage evaluation, public realm design and development, planning and development, and site servicing. Public consultations are expected to continue throughout 2022 and 2023.

– Currently, more than one million people visit Ontario Place every year.

– A redeveloped Ontario Place will not include casinos or condos and the land will not be sold.

– Key heritage and recreational features of the site will be retained and integrated into the redevelopment, including the Cinesphere, the pod complex, the marina, Trillium Park and the William G. Davis Trail.

– Ontario Place will remain open to the public 365 days a year, with free public access and a waterfront that can be enjoyed by all.

