PROVINCE RECORDS SECOND DEATH RELATED TO COVID-19; THREE NEW CASES REPORTED

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), sab 13 giugno 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – An individual died today as a result of complications related to COVID-19, the second death in the province related to the pandemic.

Public Health confirmed that the individual, between 80 and 89 and with underlying health issues, died in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). This person was one of the cases connected to the ongoing outbreak in Zone 5 and had been a resident of the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville prior to being admitted to the hospital.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of a death related to COVID-19 in our province,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the individual, as well as to all of those in the Campbellton-Restigouche region. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

“I ask all New Brunswick to join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

New cases

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 today, all in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). Two of the cases are health-care employees at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and the other case is a health-care employee at the Manoir de la Vallée.

The new cases are:

an individual between 20 and 29;

an individual between 30 and 39; and,

an individual between 50 and 59.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 157 and 126 have recovered, including 6 from the outbreak in Zone 5. There has been two deaths and the number of active cases is 29. Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 36,605 tests have been conducted.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission. Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.06.0347.html