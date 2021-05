(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), dom 30 maggio 2021 Premier’s Office — Flags at the Nova Scotia Legislature and all provincial buildings will be lowered to half mast beginning Monday, May 31 to honour the lives and memories of the 215 children found buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school in Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc territory.

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20210530003