Province Launches New Modern Ontario Business Registry

Online registry will provide simpler, faster, and better government services beginning in October

August 17, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario is launching a new Ontario Business Registry on October 19, making it easier, simpler, and more affordable for millions of businesses and not-for-profit corporations to interact with the government. The new online registry will replace out-dated technology, providing people across the province with direct access to government services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the first time ever.

Businesses will now be able to complete over 90 transactions through the new online registry, including registering a new business and dissolving an existing one. Registrations or filings that were previously submitted by mail or fax, taking four to six weeks to complete, can now be done instantly through the online registry. When online transactions are completed, users will receive automatic email notices with electronic attachments instead of paper documents. The migration of annual return filings that were previously completed through the Canada Revenue Agency will be available through the Ontario Business Registry, allowing businesses to keep all their important filings in one place.

“Ontario’s businesses and not-for-profit corporations are overdue for a new business registry that meets the needs of our modern economy and rapidly expanding digital world,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services. “Our government’s new business registry will help ensure businesses can access the services they need quickly and efficiently in order to reduce their costs and allow them to focus their time and energy on rebuilding from the impacts of COVID-19.”

“The new system will provide a modern, streamlined digital platform that saves business owners’ time by limiting the need for in-person interactions and cumbersome paperwork,” said Minister Romano. “Ontario’s businesses and not-for profit corporations will have immediate access to over 90 services, allowing them to focus more of their time on serving our communities.”

– Engagement with intermediaries such as legal professionals, accountants, and search firms to gather information to support future alignment and their use of the Ontario Business Registry will begin in September 2021.

– Services that are currently provided by Dye & Durham Corporation and ESC Corporate Services Ltd. will continue to be offered when the Ontario Business Registry launches.

– The Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010 received Royal Assent on October 25, 2010 but cannot be brought into force until the Ontario Business Registry launches.

“Our government is committed to doing what it takes to ensure businesses have the support they need to build back and grow, so they can create good jobs and prosperity for people and families all across Ontario. A modern business registry will help employers access the public services they need in a quick and efficient way, freeing them to focus on rebuilding, rehiring, and recovering stronger than ever.”

– Vic Fedeli

Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

“We are pleased to see the Government of Ontario’s plan to move forward with how it delivers its services through the Ontario Business Registry in a way that is customer-centric and business-friendly. Modernizing the business registration process will make it more seamless and streamlined, helping business owners spend more time on scaling their business and less time on paperwork.”

– Rocco Rossi

President and CEO, Ontario Chamber of Commerce

“The Ontario Nonprofit Network is pleased to see the upcoming proclamation of the Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010 and the implementation of the Ontario Business Registry. This Act is vital for the future of the nonprofit sector. The Ontario government and the nonprofit sector share a mutual objective to ensure nonprofits and charities can operate within a modern legal framework, for the benefit of all Ontarians. We look forward to seeing the Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010 implemented and working with the Government of Ontario to streamline and improve processes through the registry.”

– Cathy Taylor

Executive Director, Ontario Nonprofit Network

