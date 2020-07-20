(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), lun 20 luglio 2020 TORONTO – The Ontario government is providing Ontario Place with $2 million to support on-site activities, including several innovative festivals and events that give people the opportunity to safely reengage in arts and culture experiences. As the province safely and gradually reopens, these initiatives will help with the economic recovery of the arts, entertainment and hospitality sectors in Ontario.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/mtc/en/2020/07/province-invites-ontarians-to-safely-enjoy-summer-at-ontario-place.html