21ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE PRC GOVERNMENT’S PERSECUTION OF FALUN GONG

SECRETARY POMPEO TO DELIVER A SPEECH AT THE RICHARD NIXON PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY

PROVINCE INVITES ONTARIANS TO SAFELY ENJOY SUMMER AT ONTARIO PLACE

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), lun 20 luglio 2020 TORONTO – The Ontario government is providing Ontario Place with $2 million to support on-site activities, including several innovative festivals and events that give people the opportunity to safely reengage in arts and culture experiences. As the province safely and gradually reopens, these initiatives will help with the economic recovery of the arts, entertainment and hospitality sectors in Ontario.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/mtc/en/2020/07/province-invites-ontarians-to-safely-enjoy-summer-at-ontario-place.html

