Province Invests in Midland Automotive Parts Manufacturer to Boost Local Economy

Ontario supports $7.8-million surge in Southwestern Ontario economy with $1.2-million Regional Development Program investment

October 21, 2021

MIDLAND – The Ontario government is supporting an investment of more than $7.8 million by ZF Automotive Canada to help boost Ontario’s automotive and domestic manufacturing sectors, while attracting investment to the local economy. The province is investing nearly $1.2 million in the company through the Regional Development Program, which will help create 27 jobs and retain 136 jobs.

“Through the Regional Development Program, our government is making targeted investments in local manufacturers to help them create good, local jobs,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We thank ZF Automotive for contributing to our province’s vibrant and growing automotive sector. This project is making a significant impact in the Midland and greater Simcoe Country regional economy by investing in Ontario’s talented workforce and creating the conditions to long-term economic growth.”

“ZF Automotive Canada is pleased to make this investment in a new Trivalent Chrome line for its Midland Ontario location. This will make ZF Midland more competitive in the global supply chain, allowing us to diversify our product range, generate enhanced employment opportunities, and support our pursuit of carbon neutrality by 2040,” said Lee Whyman, Midland Ontario Plant Manager for ZF Automotive Canada. “We are very grateful for the assistance and partnership of the Ontario government for its ongoing support for auto manufacturers.”

“I am very pleased that our government is supporting the significant investment of ZF Automotive Canada by providing $1.2 million through the Regional Development Program,” said Jill Dunlop, Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe North. “By investing in the talent and manufacturing infrastructure in Midland and Simcoe County, our communities will continue to see long-term economic benefits through the creation of jobs and business.”

Ontario is investing more than $100 million through the Regional Development Program from 2019 to 2023 to support distinct regional priorities and challenges. The program provides cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities and economic development organizations to help local communities attract investment, diversify their economies, and create jobs.

