Province Appoints New Agent-General in London

U.K. Position Will Strengthen International Trade and Boost Economic Recovery

July 16, 2021

TORONTO — The Ontario government has appointed Sophia Arvanitis as Ontario’s Agent-General in London to build on the province’s existing international presence in key markets around the world and raise Ontario’s profile in the United Kingdom.

“As we finally start to turn the corner on this pandemic, we are looking to capitalize on opportunities to spur Ontario’s economic growth in an increasingly competitive global marketplace,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “The U.K. is Ontario’s second largest export destination and an important market for Ontario businesses. That is why we are pleased to announce that Sophia Arvanitis will be Ontario’s new Agent-General in London. Ms. Arvanitis will be key in positioning Ontario as a top tier destination for investment and job creation as we work to strengthen our international trade ties.”

For over a decade, Arvanitis has held senior roles in the public sector, most recently as the Director, COVID-19 Response, Economic Development and Culture, a special assignment coordinating the City of Toronto’s economic response to the emerging and ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic. Prior to this, Arvanitis was the Executive Director of Budget and Finance to Toronto’s Mayor, Director of Policy and Stakeholder Relations to the federal Minister of Industry and economic policy advisor to the federal Minister of Finance. Arvanitis also has a decade’s worth of private sector experience as Co-Principal of a medium- to high-end outdoor retail business and holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen’s University.

The Agent-General in London will act as the government’s primary representative in the U.K. market, providing strategic advice and reporting to Minister Fedeli, while working closely with Ontario’s existing international network. They will help strengthen strategic government-to-government relations and enhance Ontario’s profile in a key market for investment attraction, secure new business deals for Ontario’s job creators and grow Ontario’s exports to the United Kingdom.

Improving access for Ontario’s businesses to the world’s markets increases the province’s competitiveness and reach on the global stage. By increasing international trade, Ontario can boost economic growth, increase competitiveness and job creation, and drive international demand for Ontario goods and services.

– The United Kingdom is Ontario’s second-largest export destination, with exports totaling C$16.6 billion in 2020.

– Since June 2018, Ontario’s TIOs attracted $1.83 billion in new investment leading to the creation of more than 4,007 jobs and have facilitated market access for 994 unique Ontario companies that have reported close to $100.9 million in sales.

– The Agent-General in London is appointed for a period of three years and will be paid $185,000 CAD annually.

– In 2019, the Ontario government appointed Agents-General in Chicago, IL and Dallas, TX to establish an enhanced presence in the United States.

– The Agent-General model in the United Kingdom dates back to the early 1900s. Ontario previously had representatives called Agents-General in a number of markets including the U.K. from 1992-1994.

