giovedì, Aprile 23, 2020
ADULT SOCIAL CARE RECRUITMENT CARE CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED TO BOOST WORKFORCE

CURA ITALIA, SALVINI: SUGAR E PLASTIC TAX, GOVERNO CI HA FINALMENTE ASCOLTATO

CORONAVIRUS, RECORD DI GUARITI DA INIZIO EPIDEMIA

22/04/2020 TEST JPG

PRECISAZIONE DELLA TRENTA SU ARTICOLO INTELLIGENCE PRESICCE AL POSTO DI CARAVELLI E…

PA, DADONE: RENDERE LO SMART WORKING UNA SOLIDA REALTA’

INTELLIGENCE, ANCHE IN TEMPO DI COVID “NOMINA E OCCUPA CIO’ CHE SI…

GIAPPONE: ABE PROMUOVE AVIGAN COME TRATTAMENTO COVID-19 NONOSTANTE GLI ESPERTI SOLLECITINO CAUTELA

RAI: MANDELLI (FI), GRAVE ATTACCO GIARRUSSO A MULè

TRUMP ONORA IL SUO IMPEGNO DI PROTEGGERE I LAVORATORI AMERICANI METTENDO TEMPORANEAMENTE…

PROVERBS, MYTHS, AND “THE BARD”: ARE WE REALLY “QUOTING SHAKESPEARE”?

The popular essay often known as “You Are Quoting Shakespeare,” suggests that many common phrases have their origin in Shakespeare’s works. This post shows that most of those phases were proverbial folklore, known well before Shakespeare’s time. It suggests that attributing them to Shakespeare is a form of what Stephen Jay Gould called a “Creation Myth,” and that the credit for many of the phrases should go to ordinary speakers of English. It argues that part of Shakespeare’s greatness lay in his ability to use such phrases to create natural dialogue. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
