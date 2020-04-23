(AGENPARL) – gio 23 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Folklife Today Blog from the Library of Congress.

Proverbs, Myths, and The Bard: Are We Really Quoting Shakespeare? [ https://blogs.loc.gov/folklife/2020/04/proverbs-myths-and-the-bard-are-we-really-quoting-shakespeare/?loclr=eaftb ] 04/23/2020 12:26 PM EDT

The popular essay often known as “You Are Quoting Shakespeare,” suggests that many common phrases have their origin in Shakespeare’s works. This post shows that most of those phases were proverbial folklore, known well before Shakespeare’s time. It suggests that attributing them to Shakespeare is a form of what Stephen Jay Gould called a “Creation Myth,” and that the credit for many of the phrases should go to ordinary speakers of English. It argues that part of Shakespeare’s greatness lay in his ability to use such phrases to create natural dialogue. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

