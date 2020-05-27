mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
PROTON CONDUCTION IN TWO HYDROGEN-BONDED SUPRAMOLECULAR LANTHANIDE–COMPLEXES

From the perspective of proton conduction mechasim, there is a general notion that effitive hydrogen bond is the key to the high conductivity of crystalline proton conductive materials. In order to creat more effective hydrogen bond networks resulting in high proton conduction, two hydrogen-bonded supramolecular lanthanide–complexes based on imidazole dicarboxylate, {[Ln(m-FPhH2IDC)2(H2O)6](m-FPhH2IDC)xH2O}n (x = 6, Ln = Eu (1); x = 13, Ln = Dy (2) )(m-FPhH3IDC = 2-(m-fluoro)phenyl-4,5-imidazole dicarboxylic acid) have been synthesized. AC impedance analysis shows that the optimized proton conductivity of 1 can reach up to 1.34 × 10-4 Scm-1 under 100 °C and 98 % relative humidity (RH), which is 17 times higher than 2 (7.82 × 10-6 Scm-1). The proton conducting mechanisms have been investigated through structural analysis and Ea values. Such comparative study of the proton conduction between the two lanthanide–complexes provides a new insight for better understanding how to design and develop new proton conductive metal−organic complexes with high proton conductivity.

