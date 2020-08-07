PROTECTING OUR NATIONAL PARKS, PUBLIC LANDS FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 07 agosto 2020
Transcript:
(Music plays throughout)
President Trump has solved the riddle that has bedeviled previous presidents and Congress for decades, putting forth an unprecedented conservation funding proposal and calling on Congress to get it done for the American people. His call to action and sustained support to see it through until its passage resulted in a bipartisan crescendo in Congress with relatively swift action by both the Senate and House.
Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/video/protecting-our-national-parks-public-lands-future-generations